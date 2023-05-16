Home States Kerala

‘Power’ play sees Kerala electricity board, police cross swords over dues

The police department has shot off a letter to the KSEB asking the utility to cough up Rs 130 crore it owes to the force for guarding vital installations.

Published: 16th May 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 07:23 AM

KSEB POLICE Power

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  It is a ‘power’ play with a difference! Taken aback by the state electricity board issuing a revenue-recovery notices to police units for not clearing bill dues, the police department has shot off a letter to the KSEB asking the utility to cough up Rs 130 crore it owes to the force for guarding vital installations.

What prompted headquarters ADGP K Padmakumar to shoot off a strongly-worded letter to KSEB chairman Rajan N Khobragade was a notice issued to the commandant of the Kerala Armed Police III Battalion for not paying dues from December 2004 to April 2009. Padmakumar’s missive reminded the power utility that it is yet to pay a single penny to the police for guarding its infrastructure since 2004.

The communique said that offices of the state police have been regularly receiving KSEB revenue recovery notices, one-time settlement intimations, etc. Since this act of the KSEB officials affects the functioning of the force and the book-adjustment process between departments, past requests have been placed with KSEB to exempt the police from such coercive action. However, such actions continue unabated, the letter read.  The revenue-recovery notice was issued by the KSEB Ezhamkulam section. 

According to the ADGP’s letter, after book adjustment, the KSEB owes the police Rs 13.89 crore till 2004. The KSEB also did not pay the police a single paisa for rendering guard service from 2004 onwards, On the other hand, the police have been paying electricity charges through the centralised billing system without any fail since 2013, he said. 

The missive asked the KSEB to foot the `130 crore bill immediately as the delay has been inviting the censure of the police department’s auditors. The amount should be paid as demand draft drawn in the name of the state police chief, it added.

KSEB vs Kerala police
