Upbeat Congress makes overtures to estranged KC(M)

Arun M and Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI/ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Upbeat with the party’s commendable performance in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress in Kerala has switched to proactive mode, and initiated measures to counter BJP’s efforts to make inroads into its Christian vote bank in the state. As the first step, the party on Monday sent feelers out to its estranged UDF partner, the Kerala Congress (M).

Setting the ball in motion, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala threw in a bait, saying Jose K Mani could return to UDF at anytime. Congress is hoping to expand the front and prevent the draining of votes in the UDF’s traditional bastions.

However, KC (M) declined the offer. Though party leader Jose remained silent, his deputy Roshy Augustine, who is also the water resources minister, was quick to shoot down the Congress’ offer.

“Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction did not leave UDF, they ousted us. Anyway, we are happy that they have realised that their decision was wrong. We are not a party that changes our political stand every morning and evening. The party will remain with LDF” Roshy said.

Congress leaders feel that if they can put up a united fight, they can return to power in Kerala. At a press conference in Thrissur, Chennithala said though there have been no talks in the front yet, UDF will be happy to have KC (M) back.

However, he told TNIE later that it’s not the right time for this kind of discussion. “Though the Karnataka election victory has infused a fresh energy to Congress party and UDF, it’s not the right time for talks to bring back the parties like KC (M) who are now LDF allies,” he said.

UDF Convener M M Hassan told TNIE that the leadership has not yet held any talks with UDF allies on the issue, and they are not desperate to bring back Jose at this juncture. “The Christian community has always been with the UDF. They have not gone anywhere,” he said.

KOCHI/ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Upbeat with the party’s commendable performance in neighbouring Karnataka, Congress in Kerala has switched to proactive mode, and initiated measures to counter BJP’s efforts to make inroads into its Christian vote bank in the state. As the first step, the party on Monday sent feelers out to its estranged UDF partner, the Kerala Congress (M). Setting the ball in motion, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala threw in a bait, saying Jose K Mani could return to UDF at anytime. Congress is hoping to expand the front and prevent the draining of votes in the UDF’s traditional bastions. However, KC (M) declined the offer. Though party leader Jose remained silent, his deputy Roshy Augustine, who is also the water resources minister, was quick to shoot down the Congress’ offer. “Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction did not leave UDF, they ousted us. Anyway, we are happy that they have realised that their decision was wrong. We are not a party that changes our political stand every morning and evening. The party will remain with LDF” Roshy said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress leaders feel that if they can put up a united fight, they can return to power in Kerala. At a press conference in Thrissur, Chennithala said though there have been no talks in the front yet, UDF will be happy to have KC (M) back. However, he told TNIE later that it’s not the right time for this kind of discussion. “Though the Karnataka election victory has infused a fresh energy to Congress party and UDF, it’s not the right time for talks to bring back the parties like KC (M) who are now LDF allies,” he said. UDF Convener M M Hassan told TNIE that the leadership has not yet held any talks with UDF allies on the issue, and they are not desperate to bring back Jose at this juncture. “The Christian community has always been with the UDF. They have not gone anywhere,” he said.