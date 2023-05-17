‘Ananya Malayalam’ for guest workers

“Kazhakkoottam is home to around 75,000 migrant labourers, a reason why Ananya Malayalam will be implemented in the constituency in the first phase. Classes will be conducted by Asha workers and selected teachers,” said Murukan Kattakada, Malayalam Mission director. According to Vinod Vaishaki, Registrar of Malayalam Mission, the study materials for migrant labourers have been created by simplifying the modules of this course.