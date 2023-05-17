‘Ananya Malayalam’ for guest workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come out with a project ‘Ananya Malayalam’— to teach Malayalam to guest workers so as to improve their communication with the local people. The project will be implemented by Malayalam Mission under the Department of Cultural Affairs, and its first phase will be launched in the Kazhakkoottam constituency.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project at Sreekaryam on Thursday. While Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will preside over, General Education Minister V Sivankutty will be the chief guest.
“Kazhakkoottam is home to around 75,000 migrant labourers, a reason why Ananya Malayalam will be implemented in the constituency in the first phase. Classes will be conducted by Asha workers and selected teachers,” said Murukan Kattakada, Malayalam Mission director. According to Vinod Vaishaki, Registrar of Malayalam Mission, the study materials for migrant labourers have been created by simplifying the modules of this course.