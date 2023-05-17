Fuel cess fires up retail inflation; Kerala now 4th highest in country

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In April, Kerala recorded the fourth-highest retail inflation rate in the country at 5.63%, coinciding with the introduction of the new fuel cess. Data released by the Union Ministry of Statistics last week revealed that the national average, based on data from 22 states, stood at 4.70%. Uttarakhand (6.04%), Telangana (6.02%), and Haryana (5.68%) reported higher inflation rates than Kerala. This marked a significant decline in Kerala’s performance in containing everyday prices, as it climbed from the 11th position in March to fourth in April. In February and January, the state ranked 13th and 11th, respectively.