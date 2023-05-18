Kerala SSLC results to be announced on May 19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the SSLC (Class X) exam, 2023, will be announced on Friday, May 19.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the results in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm, the Minister's office announced.

A total of 4.19 lakh students had appeared for the examinations held from March 9 - 29 in 2,960 centres in the state, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

These is the first SSLC exam that were held without focus area restrictions in the wake of a full-fledged academic year.

