Kerala SSLC results to be announced on May 19

General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the results in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm, the Minister's office announced. 

Published: 18th May 2023 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for SSLC examination in Government HSS, Pettah ,Thiruvananthapuram

Image of used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the SSLC (Class X) exam, 2023, will be announced on Friday, May 19. 

A total of 4.19 lakh students had appeared for the examinations held from March 9 - 29 in 2,960 centres in the state, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

These is the first SSLC exam that were held without focus area restrictions in the wake of a full-fledged academic year.

