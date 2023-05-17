LDF’s economic policies need to deliver for youth

As the LDF government in Kerala completes two years of its second consecutive term on May 20, an analysis of its economic performance could be useful as a reality check in taking corrective action. When the government started its current term in May 2021, the economy was still reeling from the devastating effects of Covid. Its two-pronged strategy has been to repair and rebuild the economy while also preparing the state for the future. To objectively measure its impact on the people, we can start with the so-called misery index created by economist Arthur Okun, which combines the inflation rate with the unemployment rate.