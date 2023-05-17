Plane-ride offer: A school hopes things will look up

KOZHIKODE: An upper primary school in a small village in Malappuram is promising the sky! In a state where schools and teachers roll out unique measures to recruit new students, AUP School Pookkottur is upping the ante: by offering a free airline ticket to every student taking admission to the fifth standard for the upcoming academic year.
So far, nearly 50 children have signed up to be flown to the Garden City -- Bengaluru. The proposal, with the support of the Parent Teacher Association (PTA), has given school authorities the much-needed fuel for this year’s activities. Interestingly, any sundries that will arise from the trip will also be covered.
A meeting of the alumni came up with the proposal. An alumnus will sponsor one student, while the additional costs will be covered by the PTA. The students, accompanied by PTA members and teachers, will return from Bengaluru by train.
PTA president Muhammed Mustafa, who is also an alumnus, said, “This is where I studied. We wanted to help the new students be part of our dream for the school. The PTA and teachers have been striving to make learning an enjoyable experience,” he added
“This is an opportunity for students to experience the joy of flying. It was made possible by the joint efforts of the school management and the PTA,” said Abdul Azeez, headmaster of GLP School Pookkottur (New), which is also planning a similar journey.
AUP School took inspiration from GLP School Pookkottur (Old), which ran a similar initiative last year.
With a mere three divisions, from fifth to seventh grade, AUP had enlisted 67 students last year. With over 50 applications received thus far, it expects to big jump in numbers this year.