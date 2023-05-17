Search on for 6 who performed pooja at Ponnambalamedu

Pampa Range officer G Ajikumar, who leads the investigation, said that they have registered a case against eight persons in connection with the incident. Two of them are employees of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC). They have been arrested for helping the accused perform pooja there. However, the main accused Narayanan Namboothiri, 48, of Thrissur, and five others are still at large. The investigation team suspects that he, along with the other accused, escaped to Tamil Nadu after a search was launched to nab them.