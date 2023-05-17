VC-less varsities spoiling higher edu sector: Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has said that the higher education sector is in a shambles due to the highhandedness of the LDF government. Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan said that even when a new academic year is about to begin, eight universities do not have vice-chancellors, and ‘in-charge governance’ is prevailing there.
“There are complaints from various quarters that many universities do not have vice-chancellors, and many arts and science colleges do not have principals. They have become headless institutions,” Satheesan said. He said that the vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University is due to retire later this month. With MG University VC’s retirement, nine varsities in state will become headless.
“When at least three to four months are required to complete the process of finalising a vice-chancellor, preliminary steps to recruit them have not been started. The CPM has decided not to name representatives to the VC selection committees. Hence there is difficulty in constituting a search committee or taking follow-up steps,” said Satheesan.
He also demanded that a case should be slapped against the SFI area secretary who has been involved in the impersonation case linked to the college union election in Kattakada Christian College.
headless VARSITIES
1. University of Kerala
2. Kerala Technological University
3. Kerala Agriculture University
4. Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies
5. Cochin University of Science and Technology
6. Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University
7. Kerala Kalamandalam
8. National University of Advanced Legal Studies