Home States Kerala

Ex-ATS head P Vijayan suspended for ‘leaking’ info on Shahrukh Saifi’s arrest

Following the leak, the media followed the police team that was escorting Saifi to the state.

Published: 19th May 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Shahrukh Saifi

Kerala train arson case accused, Shahrukh Saifi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Anti Terrorist Squad head IG P Vijayan has been suspended from service in the wake of allegations regarding the leak of information following the arrest of Elathur train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri.

There were allegations that Saifi’s arrest and the travel plan of the police team that brought him back to the state got leaked. The needle of suspicion was pointed towards Vijayan, who had helmed the ATS at that time. 

Following the leak, the media followed the police team that was escorting Saifi to the state. This, according to top brass, had compromised the safety of the accused as well as the cops. According to sources, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who directly monitored the probe, and Vijayan had a tiff over the matter. The incident was reported to the State Police Chief by the ADGP. The Chief Minister’s Office had also intervened in the matter and sought a report.

The suspension order said there were evidence of Vijayan and a sub-inspector contacting the cops who were escorting Saifi back to the state.  The government had earlier removed Vijayan from ATS and refused to give him a new posting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti Terrorist Squad IG P Vijayan Elathur train arson attack
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp