Ex-ATS head P Vijayan suspended for ‘leaking’ info on Shahrukh Saifi’s arrest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Anti Terrorist Squad head IG P Vijayan has been suspended from service in the wake of allegations regarding the leak of information following the arrest of Elathur train arson suspect Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri.

There were allegations that Saifi’s arrest and the travel plan of the police team that brought him back to the state got leaked. The needle of suspicion was pointed towards Vijayan, who had helmed the ATS at that time.

Following the leak, the media followed the police team that was escorting Saifi to the state. This, according to top brass, had compromised the safety of the accused as well as the cops. According to sources, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who directly monitored the probe, and Vijayan had a tiff over the matter. The incident was reported to the State Police Chief by the ADGP. The Chief Minister’s Office had also intervened in the matter and sought a report.

The suspension order said there were evidence of Vijayan and a sub-inspector contacting the cops who were escorting Saifi back to the state. The government had earlier removed Vijayan from ATS and refused to give him a new posting.

