High-security plates: Kerala govt seeks time

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has submitted before the Kerala High Court that three months’ time is required to select vendors who can be granted approval to affix High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on existing motor vehicles registered in the state before April 1, 2019.

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by a Malappuram-based company engaged in the manufacture of HSRPs alleging they are not being permitted to operate on the premise that approval from the state government is required. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made HSRP mandatory.

The court said only dealers of the approved licensed manufacturers are required to obtain approval from the State Government. The court further directed allowing the petitioner to affix HSRP on the vehicle on the strength of the approval certificate.

The court said that the request of the petitioner for providing access to the National Registry for electronically linking HSRP details in the “VAHAN” portal shall also be considered, and expeditious orders shall be issued to enable them to issue and affix HSRP plates without any impediment whatsoever.

