How ‘Mission Vatsalya’ is helping popularise foster care in Kerala

Biju E Paul

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: For both childless couples and kids of disadvantaged families in the state, ‘Mission Vatsalya’ -- implemented by the women and child development department -- has come as a relief. It offers the chance for such couples to care for a child for a certain period of time and children in care homes and dysfunctional families the opportunity to live a normal life.

illustration

Married for 24 years, Shyamkumar and Geetha (names changed), from Alappuzha, heard about ‘Mission Vatsalya’ two years ago. They took in a 10-year-old girl for foster care from the district child welfare committee (CWC). After six months, they returned the child back to its biological parents.

According to Shyamkumar, “Foster care is a relief for all concerned. After our first experience, we took two more children into our care. They were all returned to their biological parents after six months. It offers relief from loneliness and tension,” he added

Foster care is gaining popularity in the state and many such adoptions have been facilitated in the past few years, said Nishad P S, programme officer of Mission Vatsalya. “Foster care is a substitute family care for a temporary or long term period for a child whose biological family is not in a position to provide care and security for him or her. Foster care means the placement of a child by the CWC for the purpose of alternate care in the domestic environment of a family other than the child’s biological family,” he said.

“Adoption is the best possible option for the rehabilitation of orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children. It means the process by which the adopted child is permanently separated from his biological parents and becomes the lawful child of his adoptive parents with all the rights, privileges and responsibilities that are attached to a biological child,” Nishad added.

“The handing over of a child for foster care is carried out under the rules of the Juvenile Justice Act. The child protection unit (CPU) in each district handles foster care with the assistance of the CWC. Parents must be registered with the CPU for taking children into their care. The CPU will conduct an inquiry into the parents. It will arrange facilities for parents and children to interact before the foster-care process. A medical examination of the child is also carried out prior putting him/her in foster care,” said Minimol T V, child protection officer, Alappuzha.

FOSTERING CARE & COMPASSION

Who can be foster parents

Couples who have completed five years of successful married life

Foster mother should be between 30 and 60 years of age

Foster father’s age should not exceed 65

No age limit for parents looking to take in children of relatives

Who qualify for foster care

Those staying in children’s homes

Those with no circumstances for care and security in their homes

Children who have been denied sufficient care and protection from biological parents due to illness or family problems

Kids whose one parent has abandoned the family or died

Children of mentally challenged persons

Required documents

Medical certificate for foster parents

Identity card (Aadhaar/election ID/passport)

Marriage certificate

Family photo

Recommendation letter from two well-known persons

Income certificate

