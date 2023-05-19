Kerala Bank awaiting RBI approval to accept NRI deposits, says Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Bank is expecting approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to accept NRI deposits, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He expressed confidence that obtaining RBI nod will significantly impact the bank’s fortunes. The government is fully committed to supporting efforts to make Kerala Bank the premier banking institution in the state,CM said during the inauguration of the bank’s digital services on Thursday.

The completion of IT integration will enable the bank to offer a broader range of services to rural communities, he said, adding that the government stands ready to assist with any rural intervention programs it initiates. He said the implementation of core banking has facilitated an extensive network that connects Kerala Bank with Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies. The CM urged the bank to take swift action in establishing ATMs across the state, including the expeditious implementation of the plan to set up 2,000 micro ATMs.

In the last financial year, Kerala Bank recorded transactions worth Rs 1,21,358 crore, an increase of Rs 11,000 crore over the previous fiscal. It also saw remarkable growth in deposit mobilisation and loan disbursals, with deposits increasing by Rs 4,200 crore. Pinarayi encouraged the bank staff to take steps to enhance customer confidence, emphasising that primary banks serve as the backbone of Kerala Bank.

He also unveiled the logo of the KB Prime mobile banking app. Kerala Bank Ministers Trophy, excellence award, and farmers award were also awarded at the function. Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan presided over the event, in which Minister Roshy Augustine, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and others were present.

