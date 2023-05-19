Home States Kerala

Kerala CM to launch slew of IT-based projects as part of LDF govt plan

C-DIT will launch a diploma programme in conservation and digitisation for protecting heritage documents, besides a software named Digital-Mark to evaluate descriptive answers. 

Published: 19th May 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch a slew of IT-based products and projects of the Information Technology department on Friday as part of the LDF government’s 100-day action plan. 

Projects of the Digital University, Kerala State IT Mission, C-DIT (Centre for Development of Imaging Technology), International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), which comes under IT department, will be launched.

C-DIT will launch a diploma programme in conservation and digitisation for protecting heritage documents, besides a software named Digital-Mark to evaluate descriptive answers.  It will also introduce six new Malayalam fonts for computers – Vaaka, Chempakam, Kadambu, Paarijaatham, Pichakam and Mathalam. Digital University will start a printed circuit board lab as well as works of an international hostel and electronics labs. 

The IT Mission and Akshaya will launch a campaign to encourage students to update their Aadhaar documents.  Pinarayi will also inaugurate the disaster recovery facility for the state data centre in Secunderabad. 

He will also launch a writing assistant tool developed by ICFOSS for children with dysgraphia (a neurological disorder characterised by writing disabilities). ICFOSS is also offering a perceptual-motor skill assistant tool for autistic children and a sensory alphabet tool for children with learning disability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Information Technology LDF government
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp