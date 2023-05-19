Kerala CM to launch slew of IT-based projects as part of LDF govt plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch a slew of IT-based products and projects of the Information Technology department on Friday as part of the LDF government’s 100-day action plan.

Projects of the Digital University, Kerala State IT Mission, C-DIT (Centre for Development of Imaging Technology), International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS), which comes under IT department, will be launched.

C-DIT will launch a diploma programme in conservation and digitisation for protecting heritage documents, besides a software named Digital-Mark to evaluate descriptive answers. It will also introduce six new Malayalam fonts for computers – Vaaka, Chempakam, Kadambu, Paarijaatham, Pichakam and Mathalam. Digital University will start a printed circuit board lab as well as works of an international hostel and electronics labs.

The IT Mission and Akshaya will launch a campaign to encourage students to update their Aadhaar documents. Pinarayi will also inaugurate the disaster recovery facility for the state data centre in Secunderabad.

He will also launch a writing assistant tool developed by ICFOSS for children with dysgraphia (a neurological disorder characterised by writing disabilities). ICFOSS is also offering a perceptual-motor skill assistant tool for autistic children and a sensory alphabet tool for children with learning disability.

