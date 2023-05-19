Kerala couple ties symbolic knot after church denies 'vivaha kuri'

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: What could have scripted history by being the first-ever marriage to end the practice of endogamy in the Knanaya Catholic community ended up as a mere symbolic gesture. The much-awaited wedding of Justin John and Vijimol Shaji was conducted symbolically after the Knanaya Church refused to issue the ‘vivaha kuri’, the final approval from the church.

Irked by the church leadership’s last-minute manoeuvring, Justin’s family and the reformers group in the Knanaya community are set to move the High Court, citing contempt of court. Justin, a member of St Anne’s Church, Kottody, Kasaragod, under the Knanaya Archeparchy of Kottayam, was slated to marry Vijimol of St Xavier’s Church, Kottody, which falls under the Thalassery archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, on Thursday.

Justin John, Vijimol Shaji after their

symbolic marriage outside St Xavier’s

Church at Kottody in Kasaragod

Though Knanaya Catholic Church has been following endogamy practice, citing purity of blood, the Church authorities agreed to give permission to Justin to marry a non-Knanite as per various orders of the High Court and lower courts.

In view of court orders, Justin was given ‘kuri’ for his betrothal ceremony, held on April 17. Taking into account possible law and order issues in Justin’s own parish in view of the legal battle between the Church and the reformers, the marriage was arranged at the bride’s parish, St Xavier’s Church, Kottody. For the sacrament of marriage at a Syro-Malabar Church, Justine should get a ‘kuri’ from his own parish.

However, after the high drama unfolded on the eve of the marriage, the St Anne’s church vicar refused to issue ‘kuri’ for Justin’s wedding. Since the church’s permission was mandatory for Justin to retain his membership in the Knanaya Archeparchy of Kottayam, the marriage sacrament could not be completed. Instead, Justin and Vijimol symbolically married outside St Xavier’s Church by transferring garlands.

“As per the Canon law, a person has all the right to get the sacrament of marriage. It shouldn’t be hindered following a lapse on the part of the church. I have completed all the preparations for the marriage by attending a pre-marriage course and making a confession. I also got ‘vivaha kuri’ for my betrothal. There is no reason for the denial of ‘kuri’ for my wedding,” Justine said.

Justin added that he was denied marriage sacrament for taking a stance to end an evil practice in the Church. “It was not a stand against God or the holy Bible. I stood against ousting people from the Knanaya Church for marrying a non-Knanite,” he said.

Justin said he would approach the court to get his marriage sacrament from his own parish. Meanwhile, the Knanaya Catholic Naveekarana Samithi (KCNS), a reformation group that leads the legal battle to end the endogamy practice, will also file a contempt of court case in the High Court against denying ‘vivaha kuri’ to Justin. “Denying the ‘kuri’ amounts to contempt of court. We would approach the court,” said T O Joseph, president of KCNS.

Meanwhile, the Knanaya archeparchy clarified that the church didn’t do anything in violation of the orders of the court. “We are committed to abide by the court orders. The KCNS was trying to portray that the church violated court orders. For that, they spread false things among the public,” said Fr Michael Vettikkatt, the spokesperson of the Knanaya archeparchy of Kottayam.

“We had given ‘vivaha kuri’ for Justin’s betrothal ceremony. However, Justin failed to submit relevant documents and complete the required procedures. We need to complete the Canonical procedure for a marriage,” Fr Vettikkatt said.

