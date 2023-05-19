Kerala records 99.7% pass percentage in 2023 SSLC exam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An all-time high success rate of 99.7% was recorded in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination, 2023, the results of which were announced here on Friday.

The success rate this year was 0.44% higher than the previous year's pass percentage of 99.26. Prior to this year's record, the all-time highest success rate in SSLC exam was registered in 2021 when 99.47% of students passed the exam.

Of the 4,19,128 students who appeared for the exam this year, 4,17,864 became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results. The Minister attributed the increased success rate to the hard work of the students even though the portions were not slashed this year as was the practice followed during the previous years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of A+ holders in all subjects this year was 68,604 compared to 44,363 in the previous year. Grace marks for co-curricular activities that were re-introduced this year was attributed as the reason for the increase in the number of A+ for all subjects.

Among the revenue districts, Kannur had the highest success rate of 99.94% and Wayanad had the least pass percentage of 98.41. A total of 2,581 schools in the state registered 100% pass. This included 951 government schools, 1291 aided schools and 439 unaided schools. In 2022, the number of schools that recorded a 100% success rate was 2,134.

