Kerala teen’s death: Mother’s statement recorded

The special team probing the death of a 17-year-old girl in an Arabic college at Balaramapuram visited the teen’s mother and recorded her statements.

Published: 19th May 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special team probing the death of a 17-year-old girl in an Arabic college at Balaramapuram visited the teen’s mother and recorded her statements. The team led by Neyyattinkara ASP Farash T took the statements of Rahmath Beevi, mother of Asmiya Mol, who was found dead in the library of the college located in Al Aman educational complex at Edamanakuzhi on Saturday.

The mother reiterated the allegation that some of the college staff mentally harassed her daughter, and the death appeared suspicious. She also reportedly said there was a delay by the college authorities in taking  Asmiya to the hospital.

The probe team examined Asmiya’s phone and social media accounts. One of the officers said the probe so far suggests she died by suicide. The team also recorded the statements of Asmiya’s classmates and those who were present when she was taken to the hospital. 

Meanwhile, the chairperson and members of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited Asmiya’s mother and the college. The commission directed the Balaramapuram SHO, District Child Protection Officer and the college principal to file an urgent report on the girl’s death.

Nisa Muslim women’s forum seeks proper probe
Kozhikode: Nisa Progressive Muslim Women’s Forum has filed a petition with CM Pinarayi Vijayan demanding a proper investigation into the death. Nisa president V P Suhara said, “The girl ended her life due to mental torture by the college faculty. The police must find the real culprits,” she said. Mahila Congress state president Jebi Mather too sought a special investigation and urged the government to provide financial aid to the girl’s mother.

