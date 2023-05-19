Marriages at Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple should follow custom, says HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has held that the marriages at the ‘Kalyanamandapam’ in the Nadappandal in front of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple can only be conducted subject to customs and traditions that are followed in the temple without adversely affecting worship by other devotees.

“Any control or regulation of the movement of worshippers on the temple premises can only be done by the security staff employed by the managing committee or the police personnel deployed on duty, causing least inconvenience to worshippers, especially senior citizens, physically challenged persons and minor children,” said a division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar.

The bench issued the order while disposing of a suo motu case registered in connection with the marriage ceremony of businessman Ravi Pillai’s son. The court said that, at any rate, a worshipper conducting the marriage in the Kalyanamandapam in front of the temple cannot be permitted to deploy private security personnel to regulate the movement of other worshippers on the temple premises.

Any private security personnel or persons wearing a black dress and acting like ‘bouncers’ or private ‘bodyguards’, usually seen along with cine artists and industrialists cannot be permitted to control or regulate the movement of worshippers in the Nadappandal or in and around Melpathur Auditorium or Poonthanam Auditorium.

The photographs show that the marriage function was held flouting the restrictions imposed in 2020 by the managing committee regarding the maximum number of persons permitted in a marriage function conducted on the premises of Guruvayur temple. The party in connection with the marriage of Pillai’s son consisted of persons far in excess of the maximum limit. Pillai was granted permission to bring in photographers and Nadaswaram artists, while proceeding through Nadappandal towards Kalyanamandapam.

The court said that the marriage was held openly flouting the restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic, with the active connivance of the members of the then managing committee.

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has held that the marriages at the ‘Kalyanamandapam’ in the Nadappandal in front of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple can only be conducted subject to customs and traditions that are followed in the temple without adversely affecting worship by other devotees. “Any control or regulation of the movement of worshippers on the temple premises can only be done by the security staff employed by the managing committee or the police personnel deployed on duty, causing least inconvenience to worshippers, especially senior citizens, physically challenged persons and minor children,” said a division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar. The bench issued the order while disposing of a suo motu case registered in connection with the marriage ceremony of businessman Ravi Pillai’s son. The court said that, at any rate, a worshipper conducting the marriage in the Kalyanamandapam in front of the temple cannot be permitted to deploy private security personnel to regulate the movement of other worshippers on the temple premises.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Any private security personnel or persons wearing a black dress and acting like ‘bouncers’ or private ‘bodyguards’, usually seen along with cine artists and industrialists cannot be permitted to control or regulate the movement of worshippers in the Nadappandal or in and around Melpathur Auditorium or Poonthanam Auditorium. The photographs show that the marriage function was held flouting the restrictions imposed in 2020 by the managing committee regarding the maximum number of persons permitted in a marriage function conducted on the premises of Guruvayur temple. The party in connection with the marriage of Pillai’s son consisted of persons far in excess of the maximum limit. Pillai was granted permission to bring in photographers and Nadaswaram artists, while proceeding through Nadappandal towards Kalyanamandapam. The court said that the marriage was held openly flouting the restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic, with the active connivance of the members of the then managing committee.