Video of man’s misbehaviour with woman in KSRTC bus goes viral

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A video posted by a young woman from Thrissur on Instagram featuring the ordeal she faced following the misbehaviour from a co-passenger in a KSRTC bus went viral on Thursday, with thousands viewing and sharing the post on social media.

Savad, 28, of Kavil, Kayakkodi, Kozhikode, was arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday afternoon. The woman was travelling to Kochi from Thrissur while the accused boarded the bus from Angamaly. He sat in the middle of a seat between two women passengers and allegedly misbehaved towards the woman when the bus left Angamaly.

Though she ignored it at first, when he flashed at her, she reacted. When the woman captured the video of the incident on her mobile phone, the youth got up from his seat, saying that he had not done anything. He ran out of the bus when it stopped at the traffic signal at Athani. However, the local residents and the passengers caught him and handed him over to the Nedumbassery police. A team led by SHO Sony Mathai arrested him and produced him before the court, remanding him to judicial custody on Tuesday.

