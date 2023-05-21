CM counters charges with progress report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has taken steps to implement 809 of the 900 promises made in the LDF manifesto, according to a progress report presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.The report — released in connection with the second anniversary celebration of LDF state government in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday — also details the development projects being implemented in the state.

“The government aims to elevate Kerala to the standard of developed, middle-income countries in the next 25 years. The development projects implemented in the last seven years will take the state closer to this goal,” Pinarayi said.

Addressing the gathering at Putharikandam maidan, Pinarayi trained his guns on the previous Oommen Chandy government as well as the Centre. Although the CM spoke for about an hour, he did not touch on the corruption charges raised by the Opposition UDF.

The CM was highly critical of the UDF and sought to rely on his first government’s achievements to counter the Opposition’s corruption charges. He also listed out the steps taken to face the challenges during the first government, right from 2018 flood to Covid.

Pinarayi, without pointing at any specific issues, said compared to the previous UDF government, now the investors don’t have to give commissions to start projects in the state. “Kerala has become the state with least corruption. Does anyone want to go back to a situation like the one exited before 2016. Those who intend to defame the state should keep in mind that baseless allegations will destroy their own credibility. The people are the judges,” he said.

The CM came down heavily against the previous UDF government for its failure to implement Central government projects like national highway development and Gail pipeline. He also criticised the Union government for not allowing the first Pinarayi government from receiving foreign aid following the floods. The CM released the government’s progress report by handing over a copy to Chief Secretary V P Joy. Ministers, MLAs, LDF leaders and Mayor Arya Rajendran were also present.

