Congress trying to split IUML, alleges K T Jaleel

KOZHIKODE: LDF MLA K T Jaleel has accused the Congress of attempting to create a division within the IUML by collaborating with leaders like K M Shaji and M K Muneer, whom he refers to as ‘spies.’ In a Facebook post, Jaleel claimed that the Congress in Kerala is employing a strategy similar to the ‘DK strategy’ used in Karnataka, which facilitated the entry of IUML leader Qamarul Islam into the Congress party.

Jaleel criticised the decision to invite Congress MP T N Prathapan from Thrissur to inaugurate a rally protesting government apathy in the Tanur boat tragedy, instead of IUML MP E T Muhammad Basheer.

He viewed this as a sign of the emergence of a ‘Con-League’, suggesting a close alliance between Congress and a faction within the IUML. Jaleel also noted that IUML state general secretary P M A Salam was not invited to the rally organized by the Shaji group within the party.

“Throughout his speech, Prathapan showered encomiums of Shaji, which was an indirect attack on the state leadership of the IUML. For some time now Congress has been trying hard to create a division in the IUML,” Jaleel said in the post.“Congress is in the process of creating a group of Congress-addicted IUML workers. Congress should not be an addiction for IUML workers, but rather their loyalty should be to Panakkad Thangal and not to Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Jaleel alleged that the positive approach taken by the IUML leadership in the Tanur boat tragedy issue has unsettled the Congress party leadership.He claimed that the Congress party was disturbed when IUML leaders did not accompany KPCC president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader V D Satheesan during their visit to Tanur. Jaleel also mentioned the absence of major IUML leaders at the Youth League protest meeting in Tanur. According to Jaleel, the Congress party plans to convert some IUML leaders into Congress members if the IUML decides to leave the UDF, the political alliance it is currently a part of. He stated that Sudhakaran and Satheesan are attempting to bring IUML leaders into the Congress party, but the IUML leadership is aware of this move.

Jaleel cited the recent removal of IUML Wayanad leader Yahya Khan from party posts as a strong message to the “Congress spies” within the IUML who are trying to split the party. Khan was allegedly ousted due to his remarks against party leaders who took a softer stance against the government on the Tanur issue.

Jaleel’s Facebook post is seen as a strategic move to intensify the factional fight within the IUML, which has intensified since P M A Salam was elected the state general secretary, consolidating the influence of Kunhalikutty within the party. MLA P V Anwar also attempted to create divisions within the IUML by praising Kunhalikutty’s ‘mature’ approach during the boat tragedy.

