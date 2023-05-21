Home States Kerala

Illegally-altered vehicles will now invite strict action: Kerala transport dept

Vloggers who promote the use of modified vehicles with online posts will also be prosecuted

Published: 21st May 2023

A modified vehicle

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state transport commissioner has issued an order directing stringent action against owners and drivers of vehicles that have been extensively altered and modified and fitted with lights and light-signalling devices flouting safety standards. S Sreejith also ordered action against vloggers who promote the use of modified vehicles by posting content on YouTube and other online media.

The order was issued on May 19 in the wake of the Kerala High Court’s order to take legal action against persons violating motor vehicle rules. With this order, vehicles fitted with after-market, multi-coloured LED, laser, and neon lights will also land in trouble. In addition to the penal consequences provided in the statutory provisions, the motor vehicle department (MVD) will also impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on vehicle owners for making alterations. Besides, Rs 5,000 will be imposed for each after-market multi-coloured light and flashlight.

The order directed deputy commissioners to take necessary steps to consolidate the action-taken report and forward it to the commissioner on or before May 26. The MVD clarified that modification of any type or that varies from the manufacturer’s original specification is illegal.

As per sub-section (2) of Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act, any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven, in any public place a motor vehicle which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or with both. The act also says that altering a motor vehicle, including by way of retrofitting of parts, is not permissible.

The HC had directed action against vehicles flouting safety standards prescribed in AIS-008 by replacing prototype-approved lights, light-signalling devices and reflectors with after-market multi-coloured LED/laser/neon lights, flashlights, etc, and without maintaining lighting and light-signalling devices. Alterations and modifications that are capable of dazzling drivers of oncoming vehicles, pedestrians and other road users, thereby posing a potential threat to the safety of other road users, have to be dealt with in an appropriate manner, in accordance with law, the court held.

WHAT THE RULES SAY

Dos
Seats can be changed by not exceeding the permissible gross vehicle weight
LED lighting is now standard in new cars, but LED headlights cannot be brighter than 3,000 lumens
Only those lighting and light-signalling devices approved under Automotive Industry Standards (AIS) shall be permitted to be installed on vehicles
Don’ts
Modifications should not alter original chassis, suspension, brakes or even vehicle’s fuel system
Replacement of parts with identical ones
Replacement of parts or components with parts of equivalent functional performance
Optional parts or components
Seating capacity within the same motor vehicle category

