Inspired by Karthyayini’s success, over 1,700 attend 12th equivalency exam

Inspired by this feat, over 1,700 attended the equivalent examinations for 11th and 12th standard, which began on Saturday.

Published: 21st May 2023

Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority officials felicitating C V Surendran, the oldest aspirant attending the 12th standard equivalency examination at Cherthala Centre on Saturday | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Karthyayini Amma’s success in the Kerala literacy examination at the age of 98 was an impetus for many in the state, especially those who had missed their chance at a young age, to resume their studies. The Harippad native had scored 98% in the Aksharalaksham examination held by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).

Inspired by this feat, over 1,700 attended the equivalent examinations for 11th and 12th standard, which began on Saturday. “The taboo associated with taking classes and attending examinations at old age has all but vanished from society after Karthyayini Amma’s success. Now, an average of 1,000 students are registering for equivalency courses, and many have already started their graduation after successfully completing Plus Two,”  said K V Ratheesh, the district coordinator of KSLMA.

Over 1,080 people appeared for the Plus One examination. Of them, 839 are women. And as many as 646 students appeared for the Plus Two examination. Of them, 479 are women. C V Surendran, 74, of Pallippuram, is the oldest person attending the examination. Fifteen people’s representatives were also among the many who attended the examination. It will conclude on May 25.

There are eight examination centres in the district. At present, courses are offered in the humanities and commerce branches.  Karthyayini shot to fame in 2018 after she scored 98 marks out of 100, bagging the first rank in the Aksharalaksham literacy examination conducted by the KSLMA. She was then 98 years old. She had never gone to school and used to work as a domestic helper and cleaning staff.

For her feat, she received the Nari Shakti Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind on March 8, 2020. Though she continued her studies, age-related illnesses made it difficult.

