NCB widens probe into drug haul off Kerala coast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the seizure of 2,525.675 kilograms of methamphetamine off Kerala coast, will look into the source of the contraband, the route of smuggling, and the players involved.

The accused, Zubair Derakhshandeh, has revealed that the contraband was sourced from a Pakistani drug smuggler. The details like source of the contraband, people involved, routes taken for transportation, source and receiving entities should be unearthed, said NCB in the application seeking custody of the accused before the Ernakulam district court.

The NCB claimed that 29-year-old Zubair Derakshandeh, who is currently in judicial custody, is a Pakistani hailing from the Balochistan area, but his lawyer claimed that he is an Iranian. “The investigation is in the initial stage. The contraband seized from Zubair’s vessel is of huge quantity,” said NCB authorities.

“The custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary for carrying out further investigation. All those involved in the drug deal should be identified and prosecuted as per the law,” the NCB submitted before the court. It sought the custody of the accused from May 22 to 26.On May 10, the Navy rummaged the unnamed vessel and apprehended Zubair with 132 bags containing drugs.

Upon interrogation, Zubair confessed that he was trafficking the contraband under the direction of a Pakistani drug dealer who promised him good returns after the completion of the assignment. The officials suspect that the seized drugs belong to the Haji Salim network.It was on May 13 that Navy officials handed over the drugs and the accused to NCB for further action. Subsequently, the NCB recorded the arrest of Zubair under various provisions of the NDPS Act, on May 15.

KOCHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the seizure of 2,525.675 kilograms of methamphetamine off Kerala coast, will look into the source of the contraband, the route of smuggling, and the players involved. The accused, Zubair Derakhshandeh, has revealed that the contraband was sourced from a Pakistani drug smuggler. The details like source of the contraband, people involved, routes taken for transportation, source and receiving entities should be unearthed, said NCB in the application seeking custody of the accused before the Ernakulam district court. The NCB claimed that 29-year-old Zubair Derakshandeh, who is currently in judicial custody, is a Pakistani hailing from the Balochistan area, but his lawyer claimed that he is an Iranian. “The investigation is in the initial stage. The contraband seized from Zubair’s vessel is of huge quantity,” said NCB authorities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary for carrying out further investigation. All those involved in the drug deal should be identified and prosecuted as per the law,” the NCB submitted before the court. It sought the custody of the accused from May 22 to 26.On May 10, the Navy rummaged the unnamed vessel and apprehended Zubair with 132 bags containing drugs. Upon interrogation, Zubair confessed that he was trafficking the contraband under the direction of a Pakistani drug dealer who promised him good returns after the completion of the assignment. The officials suspect that the seized drugs belong to the Haji Salim network.It was on May 13 that Navy officials handed over the drugs and the accused to NCB for further action. Subsequently, the NCB recorded the arrest of Zubair under various provisions of the NDPS Act, on May 15.