Opposition opens new battlefront against govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day the LDF government celebrated its second year in office, the Opposition UDF laid siege to the secretariat alleging that the people are suffering from misgovernance.Braving the heat, thousands of UDF supporters blocked three gates of the secretariat for around six hours from 6am. Only the Cantonment gate remained open, through which the chief minister, other ministers and officials could enter the building.

Almost all UDF leaders participated in the programme, which turned out to be the declaration of the forthcoming protests against the government. The UDF accused the government of corruption, misgovernance and tax hike that have made the life of ordinary people a hell.

Inaugurating the siege, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the agitation is the beginning of a series of protests against the government’s anti-people policies. “The UDF has opened a new battlefront against the LDF government. People will judge this government. People are suffering from seven years of misgovernance,” he said.

Presiding over the function, Congress state president K Sudhakaran termed the government as “a commission government” which takes commission from every project. “The UDF will not hesitate to lead such protests for the people. The law and order situation in the state is in a shambles. The police who are supposed to protect the innocent are running away in the face of danger,” he said. Sudhakaran also released the UDF’s “chargesheet” against the government by handing it over to Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty.

Meanwhile, the protesters stopped the secretariat staff at several places, triggering argument between the police and UDF workers. As the police blocked the traffic through MG Road in the city, traffic came to a standstill for several hours.

While speaking during the event, IUML leader M K Muneer collapsed. He, however, spoke later, after resting for some time. UDF convener M M Hassan, former leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, C P John, Mons Joseph, K Muraleedharan, Shashi Tharoor, among other leaders were present.According to the public administration department, a total of 3,105 employees were present for duty at the secretariat on the day. Around 300 were absent.

