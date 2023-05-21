Weeks after he was moved out, Mohammed Hanish back in industries department

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a curious turn of events, the government has brought back senior IAS officer APM Mohammed Hanish to the industries department, hardly two weeks after he was moved out of the same department. Hanish, who is now holding the post of health secretary, has been given full additional charge of principal secretary industries (Mining and geology & plantation) and ayush departments. The change of guard, close on the heels of Hanish submitting a report ruling out anomalies in the AI camera deal, has raised many eyebrows. Hanish submitted the investigation report on the controversial AI camera deal on Friday.

On May 7, Hanish was transferred from the industries department and posted as principal secretary (Revenue) with an additional charge of the Housing Board. The transfer order came while he was investigating the camera deal. However, the posting was cancelled the next day and a new order appointing him as principal secretary of the health department was issued. Tinku Biswal was given the charge of the revenue department. Saturday’s order said Hanish has been given additional charge of the industries department. He will continue to hold the office of principal secretary of the health department.

Chennithala criticises move

APM Mohammed Hanish was brought back to the industries department after he gave a report on the AI camera scam favouring the government, said Ramesh Chennithala. The senior Congress leader said Hanish’s report on the matter should be binned.

“The industries secretary, who first refused to give a report favouring the government, was transferred to the revenue department, and later to the health department. He was not ready to give a clean chit to the government, as he realised that there was corruption in the deal. The chief minister has been playing a shameless game,” Chennithala said. He alleged that Hanish was under pressure to give a favourable report. “Finally when he gave a favourable report, he was shifted back as industries secretary,” he said.

Chennithala further alleged that the industries secretary’s report was aimed at whitewashing the government. The report was submitted after three weeks. And it hasn’t touched upon anything, he added.

