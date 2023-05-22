Bizman-turned-benefactor in Kerala is on a mission to fight homelessness 

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Providing secure shelter to the destitute, particularly women and children, has been a

lifelong mission for Jose K Punnouse a businessman-turned-philanthropist. Hailing from Thalavoor village, in Kollam, the 64-year-old has donated his entire one acre of land to offer housing to the homeless.

Displaying remarkable initiative, he has overseen the construction of 15 homes on this land, with five of them already completed and ready for occupancy. While his father, Jose Youhana Punnouse, served as an inspiration to embark on the path to help the needy, it was the devastating floods of 2018 that served as a turning point in his life.

“The 2018 deluge was a profound experience. Witnessing the catastrophe from close quarters, I saw lives upended, as homes washed away right before peoples’ eyes. It was then that I realised the significance of a shelter in one’s life, and how its absence can render one truly orphaned in this world,” Jose told TNIE.

Eager to make a difference, he initially reached out to various builders and non-governmental organisations in the state, sharing his vision of donating his land for housing the homeless, especially widowed women. Unfortunately, his plans got caught in red tape. Undeterred, Joe decided to take matters into his own hands.

“At present, our plan is to build a total of 15 homes, and we have completed five of them, which are now ready for occupation. On May 21, we will hand over the keys to the first three beneficiaries,” Jose said. On Sunday, Shobha, Sandhiya, and Rekha received the keys to their homes. All three of them are natives of Thalavoor and had been working as domestic help.

This marks a fresh start in my life, said Sandhiya. Previously residing in a mud house, she worked as a maid to support her two children. “Life became incredibly challenging after losing my husband. The burden of responsibility forced me to work as domestic help, but we struggled without a safe roof over our heads. We had lost hope until Jose Ettan (elder brother) came into our lives as a saviour. Now, my children will have a secure and happy home to live in,” she added.

Overwhelmed with joy, Rekha considers herself one of the luckiest individuals in the world. “For over a decade, we had lived in a cramped home devoid of any sense of security. But hope kept us going, and sometimes, hope comes in the form of people like Jose. In a world consumed by pursuits for material possessions, we consider ourselves incredibly fortunate,” a teary-eyed Rekha told TNIE. Shobha said that she is delighted that her family can now finally sleep without worry in their new home.

