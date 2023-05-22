Kerala govt’s progress report fake, full of false claims: Opposition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the progress report of his government’s performance, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday termed it a “fake” document full of “false claims”.

The government failed to fulfil even 100 of the 900 promises the LDF had made in its election manifesto, he told reporters in Kochi. The government’s claim that three lakh new job opportunities were created in the state is false, as was its claim on the number of new enterprises.

“We questioned the government about this false number in the assembly. It’s the sum of the number of license applications for new enterprises and of those who have taken bank loans,” he said.

The government as a whole, and the home ministry under the CM in particular, is a total failure, Satheesan alleged, citing the suspension of an “innocent” police officer as an example. He was referring to the suspension of IG P Vijayan on charges of leaking out the details of the transfer of the Elathur train arson case accused.

Claiming that the Opposition raised allegations of corruption against the government based on documentary evidence, Satheesan alleged that the chief minister was shying away without responding to the charges.

Referring to the main-animal conflict on forest fringes, he alleged that the government is not taking any action to protect people from wild animals. The action taken by the UDF government should have been followed to resolve the current issue. “The Christian priests are sharing their anxiety about the people living in those areas,” he said.

Posers to Rajeeve

Targeting Industries Minister P Rajeeve on the AI camera controversy, Satheesan posed seven questions to the minister:

1) As per the order of the Finance department in 2017, Keltron is a non-project management consultant in the traffic signalling system. Thus, appointing it as project management consultant is not possible. Why did the Motor Vehicles Department appoint Keltron as consultant for Safe Kerala project?

2) According to the order dated August 3, 2018, the equipment including computers should be procured by the respective department with Keltron as the project management consultant. How did Keltron procure the equipment then?

3) Who is sending the notice to those violating traffic rules?

4) Rajeeve claimed Keltron has completed some work on the project. Where is this stated in the document?

5) A Gujarat-based company was disqualified from participating in the tender proceedings. How did Ashok and Akshara companies qualify? Why was the subcontract given to disqualified companies?

6) Rajeeve claimed the government received D25 crore as GST. Can the government publish the item-wise list of GST?

7) Rs 151 crore was spent on the project. Is the government willing to publish the documents of bank transfers with these companies?

