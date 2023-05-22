Kerala schoolgirl’s death: Youth harassed her, says father

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the death of a 15-year-old girl from Chirayinkeezhu, who had scored a full A+ in the SSLC exam, her father has accused a youth of mentally harassing her after she rejected his proposal.

Koonthalloor native Rajeev, whose daughter Rakhisree R S was found hanging in her grandmother’s house on Saturday, alleged that a 28-year-old youth of Pulimoottil Kadavu near Chirayinkeezhu used to stalk her.

Rakhisree was a student of Sree Sarada Vilasam Girls HSS, Chirayinkeezhu. She had gone to school on Saturday as the management had organised a felicitation programme for full A+ achievers. She returned home after the function and was later found hanging. Her relatives alleged the youth had been stalking Rakhisree for several months. He had met her during a school function.

He reportedly gifted her a phone, which was recovered by her parents. The family returned the phone to the youth and informed his parents about his aggressive approach. Following this, the youth was sent abroad. He returned recently and started stalking her again.

Last week, he stopped Rakhisree near a bus stop and allegedly threatened to harm her if she did not agree to his proposal. The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case of unnatural death and began a probe.

