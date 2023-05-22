Home States Kerala

Kerala schoolgirl’s death: Youth harassed her, says father

The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case of unnatural death and began a probe.

Published: 22nd May 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

murder, death, killed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the death of a 15-year-old girl from Chirayinkeezhu, who had scored a full A+ in the SSLC exam, her father has accused a youth of mentally harassing her after she rejected his proposal.

Koonthalloor native Rajeev, whose daughter Rakhisree R S was found hanging in her grandmother’s house on Saturday, alleged that a 28-year-old youth of Pulimoottil Kadavu near Chirayinkeezhu used to stalk her.

Rakhisree was a student of Sree Sarada Vilasam Girls HSS, Chirayinkeezhu. She had gone to school on Saturday as the management had organised a felicitation programme for full A+ achievers. She returned home after the function and was later found hanging. Her relatives alleged the youth had been stalking Rakhisree for several months. He had met her during a school function.

He reportedly gifted her a phone, which was recovered by her parents. The family returned the phone to the youth and informed his parents about his aggressive approach. Following this, the youth was sent abroad. He returned recently and started stalking her again.

Last week, he stopped Rakhisree near a bus stop and allegedly threatened to harm her if she did not agree to his proposal. The Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case of unnatural death and began a probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala schoolgirl’s death mental harassment
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp