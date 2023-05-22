Pamplany kicks up row by ridiculing political martyrs in Kerala

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, who courted controversy recently for indicating the Church will back BJP if the Centre increases rubber prices, has kicked up another row by ridiculing political martyrs.

Inaugurating the KCYM Youth Day celebrations at Cherupuzha in Kannur on Sunday, Pamplany said the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ who dedicated their lives to truth and virtue were martyrs in the true sense of the word. “They are not like political martyrs. Political martyrs were those who lost their lives by getting shot while unnecessarily clashing with people. Some died after falling off the bridge while trying to flee from the police,” he said.

However, the apostles lived for the Church, he said. “They sacrificed their lives for the truth, world and love; for the future of the universe,” he said. Pamplany’s statements ruffled the feathers of the CPM, with party central committee member E P Jayarajan, Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan and state committee member P Jayarajan coming out against him.

E P Jayarajan, who is also LDF convenor, asked Pamplany whether Mahatma Gandhi died after falling off a bridge. “Mahatma Gandhi was killed by the Sangh Parivar. There was a conspiracy behind his murder. How could Bishop Pamplany forget about Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom,” EP asked. “The bishop is a respectable man occupying a high position. Such irresponsible statements are not expected from him. I fail to understand the provocation that prompted him to humiliate the martyrs,” EP told reporters in Kannur.

On March 18, Pamplany had said farmers in the state’s high ranges, most of whom are Christians, will solve BJP’s problem of not winning a seat in Kerala if the Centre fixes the rubber price at 300 per kg.The statement created an uproar, with the CPM alleging the bishop was trying to make overtures to BJP for political gain.

KANNUR: Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, who courted controversy recently for indicating the Church will back BJP if the Centre increases rubber prices, has kicked up another row by ridiculing political martyrs. Inaugurating the KCYM Youth Day celebrations at Cherupuzha in Kannur on Sunday, Pamplany said the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ who dedicated their lives to truth and virtue were martyrs in the true sense of the word. “They are not like political martyrs. Political martyrs were those who lost their lives by getting shot while unnecessarily clashing with people. Some died after falling off the bridge while trying to flee from the police,” he said. However, the apostles lived for the Church, he said. “They sacrificed their lives for the truth, world and love; for the future of the universe,” he said. Pamplany’s statements ruffled the feathers of the CPM, with party central committee member E P Jayarajan, Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan and state committee member P Jayarajan coming out against him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); E P Jayarajan, who is also LDF convenor, asked Pamplany whether Mahatma Gandhi died after falling off a bridge. “Mahatma Gandhi was killed by the Sangh Parivar. There was a conspiracy behind his murder. How could Bishop Pamplany forget about Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom,” EP asked. “The bishop is a respectable man occupying a high position. Such irresponsible statements are not expected from him. I fail to understand the provocation that prompted him to humiliate the martyrs,” EP told reporters in Kannur. On March 18, Pamplany had said farmers in the state’s high ranges, most of whom are Christians, will solve BJP’s problem of not winning a seat in Kerala if the Centre fixes the rubber price at 300 per kg.The statement created an uproar, with the CPM alleging the bishop was trying to make overtures to BJP for political gain.