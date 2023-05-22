State-of-the-art convention centre at Veli tourist village in Kerala to open in June

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Veli Tourist Village, one of the most popular weekend holiday spots in the capital, is all set to have a state-of-the-art convention centre with world-class amenities. The 715-seat fully air-conditioned convention centre will be inaugurated in the first week of June by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The construction has been completed at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Sources close to the tourism department said the convention centre would be an added attraction to the Veli tourist village for conducting various events to attract domestic and foreign tourists. It is constructed on 2.05 acres of land opposite the tourist village’s main gate.

The convention centre is part of the tourism complex project mooted by the previous LDF government. The project comprised a tourist facilitation centre, a convention centre, and a three-star hotel. However, the hotel project was dropped as many hotels are present in the vicinity of the tourist village. The tourist facilitation centre will have facilities like a public lounge, visitor’s lobby, ticket counter service room, first-aid room, cloakroom, and toilet facilities.

A top official of the tourism department said the tourism department may lease the convention centre to a private party.“Though the convention centre is the tourism department’s project, we are planning to lease it for operation in the future. It may help in getting more events and revenue,” the official said. The convention centre will accommodate around 800 people and have facilities like a stage, a dining hall, and many others.

The tourism department had already undertaken a slew of works, including installing security cameras, erecting solar lights, beautifying pavements, renovating the children’s park and Shangukulam Pond, and other infrastructure development, for making the destination more tourist-friendly. In 2020, the chief minister had inaugurated the renovated Veli tourist village. The main attraction is the miniature train, which is the first solar-powered train in the country.

