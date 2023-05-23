Home States Kerala

48 years later, Kannur’s wait for a handloom museum is finally over

The handloom museum, covering nearly 8,000 sqft, has been arranged across 10 galleries, showcasing the origin of the fabric; the initial stages of the handloom; the history of  weaving machines

A view from inside Odam handloom museum

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: First conceived 48 years ago, the ‘Odam’ handloom museum -- the first of its kind in the state -- has been commissioned in Payyambalam, Kannur, at a cost of Rs 2.06 crore.

Despite its centuries-old mystique, Kannur handloom has witnessed major setbacks. The land of looms lost touch with its distinct character, due to the apathy of authorities. This ensured that the museum project — which has the capacity to drive tourist interest — remained on paper. It was in 2018 that the project was revived by CPM leader K P Sahadevan, former chairman of the Kerala State Handloom Development Corporation (KSHDC).

Following this, the museums and zoos department also got back on board to set up its seventh museum in the state. The department’s other six museums are: Natural History Museum, Napier Museum and Sree Chitra Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram; Multipurpose Museum and Art Museum in Thrissur; and, the V K Krishna Menon Museum in Kozhikode. 

S Abu, director of the department, said the handloom sector played a key role in the social renaissance movement in the state.  “It were social reformers such as Sree Narayana Guru and Vagbhatananda who advocated for a casteless society in which people looked forward to modern values in an industrious atmosphere to ensure a better quality of life. Now after 48 years, the handloom museum has become a reality at the heritage building owned by KSHDC,” Abu told TNIE.

The handloom museum, covering nearly 8,000 sqft, has been arranged across 10 galleries, showcasing the origin of the fabric; the initial stages of the handloom; the history of  weaving machines; outfits during various eras; history of Kannur handloom; varieties of handloom; and, new-age handloom technologies. 

Displays showcasing traditional handloom techniques from across the country, including ajrakh printing; Paithani sarees; chikankari embroidery; Sambalpuri fabric; Srikalahasti and Machilipatnam styles of  kalamkari; Banarasi silk; and, Jacquard looms, have also been arranged. The establishment was inaugurated by Museums Minister Ahammad Devarkovil last week. Entry to ‘Odam’ will be free for the first month.

