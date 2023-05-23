Home States Kerala

Citing Amethi under Rahul, Smriti Irani cautions Wayanad

Smriti, who defeated Amethi’s sitting MP Rahul in 2019 said 80% of the houses in the constituency did not have electricity.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and V Muraleedharan sharing a light moment at the BMS state women’s convention in Thiruvananthapuram. BMS state president C Unnikrishnan Unnithan is also seen | Vincent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Blaming Rahul Gandhi’s poor performance as an MP as the reason why he had to shift base from Amethi to Wayanad, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and BJP leader Smriti Irani advised  people to ensure that Wayanad doesn’t meet the same fate.

Smriti was inaugurating the State Women Labour Convention of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) here  on Monday. Smriti, who defeated Amethi’s sitting MP Rahul in 2019 said 80% of the houses in the constituency did not have electricity. She stated that there was a lack of essential infrastructure such as a collectorate, fire station, and medical college in Amethi. Smriti further noted that after Rahul left Amethi, the constituency  started witnessing the introduction of amenities and development.

Warning that Wayanad would also face a lack of development under Rahul, Smriti said it was for the people to decide whether such a situation should arise. Smriti said that as Union Minister of  Women and Child Development, she was also ensuring the welfare of women in Rahul’s constituency.

The Minister urged the state government to start more creches at places with high women workforce. She added that Anganwadis in the state need  to be further modernised with the help of technology. 

She pointed out that 13 per cent of the supervisor posts are lying vacant in the 33,000 Anganwadis across the  state and asked the state government to fill them. Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs  V Muraleedharan delivered the keynote  address. He urged the state government to provide safety for women in the workplaces in the state. 

