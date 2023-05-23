Home States Kerala

HC rejects actor Unni Mukundan's plea to quash FIR against him in sexual harassment case

The High Court had in February vacated the stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings against the actor, after the woman denied claims that she agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

Published: 23rd May 2023 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Unni Mukundan

Actor Unni Mukundan. (Photo | Unni Mukundan Facebook)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by actor Unni Mukundan seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with a sexual assault case.

The court also allowed the prosecution to go ahead with the trial proceedings against the actor in the lower court in the case pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman script writer in 2017.

Justice K Babu rejected the petition filed by Unni Mukundan to acquit him from the case.

The High Court had in February vacated the stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings against the actor, after the woman denied claims that she agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

The court had observed that if the stay order was secured by submitting a false affidavit, it is a "very serious" matter.

Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is facing a probe into allegations of bribery to settle the court cases, is representing Mukundan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unni Mukundan
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp