Kerala CM sore over delay in getting Governor Khan’s nod for Bills

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday raised concern over the delay in getting governor’s assent for Bills passed by the assembly. He aired the critical view at the assembly building’s silver jubilee celebration in the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

“Notwithstanding the achievements in legislative business, we cannot forget that some Bills passed by the assembly were denied assent. Also, there is inordinate delay in getting sanction for some others,” he said. The CM was also concerned about the judiciary’s alleged overreach. “Modern India, conceived as an independent socialist republic has three branches — legislature, executive and judiciary. Legislatures and Parliament are assigned with law-making, the executive to implement them and the judiciary interprets them,” he said.

“The Constitution has checks and balances to coordinate and control the three branches. But there are allegations that one branch is intervening in the powers of another. We should ensure such allegations do not arise,” he added. The CM said the legislative contributions of Kerala assembly had historic importance. The House could pass several progressive and revolutionary laws. They had long-lasting effects on the social, economic and political sectors. Other states and even the Centre drafted legislations on the model of some laws passed by the Kerala assembly. Parliament emulated the assembly’s sub-committee system in KLA. The Land Reforms Act passed by the first assembly resulted in big changes in agriculture and land ownership, he said.

Guv lauds laws passed by KLA

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Kerala’s legislators, right from the first Kerala Legislative Assembly (KLA) of 1957, came up with historic policies that empowered marginalised communities, strengthened education and healthcare systems and protected the environment.

“The ideas, dedication and contribution of every single member, right from day one of the assembly, have been instrumental in shaping the present Kerala. The KLA has global recognition for its focus on social welfare and sustainable development,” he said.

Legislation passed by KLA paved the way for big changes in social, economic and political sectors, he said. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan raised concern over people becoming apolitical. Mainstream parties have the responsibility to resist apoliticism, he said.

CM HALTS SPEECH BRIEFLY FOR WANT OF WATER

T’Puram: The silver jubilee inaugural exposed chinks in the state government’s management of high-profile events. The organisers or the chief minister’s accompanying staff had not stored a cup of warm water on stage for the use of the 77-year-old CM. The CM stopped his speech mid-way after a dry cough, apparently due to a scratchy throat. He adjusted the mike and waited for water as the CM’s security personnel rushed out of the hall to fetch water. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s lascar Rajesh Kumar rose to the occasion. He took out a flask and glass from his bag, poured water and rushed to the CM’s help. It was 77 seconds then since the CM stopped speech. The CM’s security personnel arrived when the lascar was zipping his bag. The CM developed the cough soon after he aired criticism against the governor’s delay in according assent to some Bills passed by the assembly. A faulty mike had played spoilsport at President Droupadi Murmu’s maiden public function in Kerala on March 17.

