Kerala Forest department to devise plan to end wildlife attacks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister A K Saseendran has urged the chief wildlife warden to come out with an action plan to handle future wildlife attacks. He also informed the launch of a 24x7 toll-free number, 18004254733, where people can call up in case of a wild animal attack. Speaking to reporters at his chamber at the Secretariat, Saseendran informed that a rapid action force has been constituted for Wayanad, Kannur, Athirappilly and Idukki.

The forest minister said that there has not been any precedence of wild gaur attacks in the state. In the wake of recent attacks, the department officials have been asked to come out with an action plan. Saseendran informed that the deadline given for local bodies to shoot the vermin has been extended. The local bodies were given permission to shoot the vermin only until May 28 which has now been extended to one more year.

“We will urge the Centre to come out with changes in the existing laws to tackle wildlife attacks. The Centre had turned down our request to classify wild boar as vermin. I can understand the feelings of the people of Erumely following the death of a person due to wild gaur attack. But they should also understand our predicament and support us. We will hold talks with law department officials to come out with a legislation to end wild animal attacks,” said Saseendran.

Earlier, Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleged that people are having a hard time as the forest and revenue departments are at loggerheads over the wild gaur attack. He blamed the LDF government for not providing adequate safety to the people from wild gaur and other wild animal attacks. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who visited Erumely in Kottayam district which had witnessed two deaths due to wild gaur attacks came down heavily on the forest minister and the department. He also blamed the LDF government for dilly-dallying on providing safety to the people from wild animal attacks.

Cong’s charge

Congress state head K Sudhakaran alleged people are in distress as the forest and revenue departments are at loggerheads over the wild gaur attack

