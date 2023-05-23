Home States Kerala

Kerala Forest department to devise plan to end wildlife attacks

The department launches a 24x7 toll-free number, 18004254733, where people can call up in case of a wild animal attack.

Published: 23rd May 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant , Human-animal conflict

Image used for reperesentation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Forest Minister A K Saseendran has urged the chief wildlife warden to come out with an action plan to handle future wildlife attacks. He also informed the launch of a 24x7 toll-free number, 18004254733, where people can call up in case of a wild animal attack. Speaking to reporters at his chamber at the Secretariat, Saseendran informed that a rapid action force has been constituted for Wayanad, Kannur, Athirappilly and Idukki.

The forest minister said that there has not been any precedence of wild gaur attacks in the state. In the wake of recent attacks, the department officials have been asked to come out with an action plan. Saseendran informed that the deadline given for local bodies to shoot the vermin has been extended. The local bodies were given permission to shoot the vermin only until May 28 which has now been extended to one more year. 

“We will urge the Centre to come out with changes in the existing laws to tackle wildlife attacks. The Centre had turned down our request to classify wild boar as vermin. I can understand the feelings of the people of Erumely following the death of a person due to wild gaur attack. But they should also understand our predicament and support us. We will hold talks with law department officials to come out with a legislation to end wild animal attacks,” said Saseendran.

Earlier, Congress state president K Sudhakaran alleged that people are having a hard time as the forest and revenue departments are at loggerheads over the wild gaur attack. He blamed the LDF government for not providing adequate safety to the people from wild gaur and other wild animal attacks. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who visited Erumely in Kottayam district which had witnessed two deaths due to wild gaur attacks came down heavily on the forest minister and the department. He also blamed the LDF government for dilly-dallying on providing safety to the people from wild animal attacks.

Cong’s charge
Congress state head K Sudhakaran alleged people are in distress as the forest and revenue departments are at loggerheads over the wild gaur attack

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A K Saseendran Kerala Forest department
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp