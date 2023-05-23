Kerala police to shine spotlight on poorly-lit roads, highways

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has embarked on mission to identify major roads without adequate streetlights and bring the matter to the notice of authorities. They will also notify the spots that require zebra crossings. The endeavour is part of efforts to reduce road accidents owing to poor lighting and lack of pedestrian crossings.

District police chiefs have been instructed to take note of poorly-lit highways and main thoroughfares. They have also been directed to check whether existing zebra crossings are intact and new crossings need to be drawn up. “Instructions have been issued to district police chiefs and traffic nodal officers, who are DySP-level officers working under district police chiefs,” said A Akbar, IG (traffic and road safety management).

The DySPs and station house officers (SHOs) have been asked to pay close attention to the matter in the wake of an increase in road accidents due to poor lighting. SHOs have been asked to inspect ‘black spots’ in their areas and examine whether poor lighting contributes to road accidents. “Our intention is to lower road accident numbers. Poorly-lit roads, and even stretches without reflectors do contribute to accidents. Hence the initiative,” department sources added.

In Alappuzha district, where road accidents on average claim a life every day, officers have already initiated the process. District police chief Chaitra Teresa John said instructions have been issued to officers on the ground to act quickly and identify poorly-lit road stretches in their jurisdictions.

“Alappuzha registers a large number of road accidents, which -- going by yearly statistics -- on average claim one fatality daily. If we can save a single life with our effort, that’s a big thing,” she added.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has embarked on mission to identify major roads without adequate streetlights and bring the matter to the notice of authorities. They will also notify the spots that require zebra crossings. The endeavour is part of efforts to reduce road accidents owing to poor lighting and lack of pedestrian crossings. District police chiefs have been instructed to take note of poorly-lit highways and main thoroughfares. They have also been directed to check whether existing zebra crossings are intact and new crossings need to be drawn up. “Instructions have been issued to district police chiefs and traffic nodal officers, who are DySP-level officers working under district police chiefs,” said A Akbar, IG (traffic and road safety management). The DySPs and station house officers (SHOs) have been asked to pay close attention to the matter in the wake of an increase in road accidents due to poor lighting. SHOs have been asked to inspect ‘black spots’ in their areas and examine whether poor lighting contributes to road accidents. “Our intention is to lower road accident numbers. Poorly-lit roads, and even stretches without reflectors do contribute to accidents. Hence the initiative,” department sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Alappuzha district, where road accidents on average claim a life every day, officers have already initiated the process. District police chief Chaitra Teresa John said instructions have been issued to officers on the ground to act quickly and identify poorly-lit road stretches in their jurisdictions. “Alappuzha registers a large number of road accidents, which -- going by yearly statistics -- on average claim one fatality daily. If we can save a single life with our effort, that’s a big thing,” she added.