Kin of man who died in Pak jail wants his body brought to Kerala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The relatives of Zulfiqar, 48, who died in a Pakistan jail have said that they are waiting for his body to reach Kerala. We are ready to receive the body if it is brought to any of the airports in Kerala, C V Hameed, the father of Zulfiqar, told TNIE from his house at M rayamkunnu, Kappur, Thrithala.

“I am 80 and will be unable to go to Chattisgarh airport to bring the body. He had been working as a sales representative in a firm in Abu Dhabi for six years before he went missing five years ago,” said Hamid. His wife and children are still in Abu Dhabi. There was no information about him for the past five years, said Hamid. The district administration has not informed of any moves to bring the body of Zulfiqar to Kerala, he added. His relatives said that if they get the body of Zulfiqar, it will be buried in Marayamkunnu Juma Masjid.

His family had reported at the local police station that Zulfiqar had been missing and they had registered a case. The NIA was also on the lookout for Zulfiqar when the news of his death came from a Pakistan jail. It is learned that he went fishing and violated the territorial waters of Pakistan which landed him in jail.

However, the relatives said that they were unaware that Zulfiqar was arrested by Pakistani police. They only know that his family was based in Abu Dhabi, and initially he had worked as a driver and later as a sales representative in a firm in Abu Dhabi. He had come to his house in Marayamkunnu in 2018 and since then there was no information about him. The family members said that earlier the personnel of the Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau had come to the house and inquired about Zulfiqar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had informed the Foreign Regional Registration Officer in Amritsar on May 20, 2023, asking him to make necessary arrangements to receive the mortal remains of an Indian civil prisoner at the Attari border on May 22, 2023, and hand it over to the relatives. It was informed that repatriation of the mortal remains of an Indian fisherman late Zulfiqar, son of Abdul Hameed, Kappur, Eravakkad Post, Palakkad, Kerala, is scheduled to arrive on Monday through the Attari border. A copy of the letter had also been sent to the additional chief secretary (Home) of the Kerala Government asking the department to inform the family members of the deceased about the scheduled repatriation of the mortal remains.

