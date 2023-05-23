Ministry of Ports to offer 30% aid for green shipping

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ministry of Ports will provide 30% financial support for the promotion of green shipping,Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday. He made the announcement during the two-day Chintan Shivir organised by the ministry in Munnar to review the functioning of ports. Sonowal also said targets have been set for six months, and a mid-year Chintan Shivir will be conducted to assess the progress. Strict action will be taken in cases of project delays.

“Under the Green Tug Transition Programme Jawaharlal Nehru Port, V O Chidambaranar Port, Paradip Port and Deendayal Port, Kandla will procure two tugs each. Deendayal Port and Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin will be developed as Green Hydrogen Hubs. A single window portal will be opened to facilitate and monitor river and sea cruises.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Chidambaranar and Tuticorin ports will be developed as smart ports by next year,” he said. Union Minister of State for Ports Shripad Naik said port modernisation projects under the Sagarmala Programme have significantly enhanced port efficiency.

