Pay penalty for violations caught on AI cameras from June 5

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The transport department has decided to start imposing penalties for traffic violations caught by AI cameras from June 5. The decision was taken at a meeting called by Transport Minister Antony Raju. The motor vehicles department (MVD) has also announced that VIPs will not be exempted from paying penalties if they violate traffic rules.

If the MVD follows the new direction, only ambulances will get exemption. The MVD will hold a meeting to decide on the camera operation and maintenance on May 24. As per the plan, the violations detected by the cameras will be handed over to the MVD officers to authenticate the challans issued against the violation.

Earlier, when the cameras were launched on April 20, the decision was to create awareness among the public about the cameras and start levying the penalty after a month (May 20). However, the project was caught in a controversy after the opposition alleged corruption.

The decision to start issuing notices to offenders caught by the cameras for violations without levying fines was also delayed as there was confusion regarding expenditure. Keltron which was entrusted with the project management started sending the awareness message only on May 5. Meanwhile, the government appointed a committee to probe the allegations raised by the Opposition. Former Industries principal secretary APM Muhammed Hanish, who submitted the probe report on May 19, gave a clean chit to Keltron.

