Sabarimala airport: Social impact report submitted

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Social Impact Assessment report of the Sabarimala International Greenfield Airport was submitted to the government on Monday, recommending appropriate compensation for the affected individuals. The report will be evaluated by an expert committee to be constituted by the government.

As per the report, prepared by the Centre for Management Development (CMD), an autonomous institution under the state government, the project will directly affect as many as 579 families. This includes 221 workers living inside the Cheruvally estate and 358 families outside it. Among those who are going to lose their livelihood include people who run various business establishments in its neighbourhood. The land acquisition for the project will affect 149 concrete structures, 74 sheet-roofed and 30 tile-roofed buildings. Six concrete, one tile-roofed and one sheet-roofed building will be partially affected by the project. There are only six commercial buildings in the area to be acquired for the project.

As per the modified order of the state government, sanctioning the land acquisition for the project, a total of 1039.876 hectares of land in these two villages in Kanjirappally taluk will be acquired for the construction and development of the airport. The project will affect a total of 334 workers in different positions at the Cheruvally estate, presently under the possession of Bishop K P Yohannan’s Believers’ Church. The land acquisition outside the airport will affect the livelihood of those dependent on agriculture and allied activities.

The report recommends compensation to land owners under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARRA), 2013, Rule 2015, and a rehabilitation package. The execution of compensation packages should be executed under the supervision of the Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition).

