Sabu Thomas set to be reappointed MG varsity VC as guv softens stance

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has recommended the reappointment of Sabu Thomas as Vice Chancellor of MG University as his term is set to expire on May 27. This, after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier issued a show-cause notice to Sabu, softened his stance and sought the government’s view on the matter.

According to sources, the higher education minister has written to the governor recommending Sabu’s reappointment. The recommendation comes even as the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University VC, is still under the Supreme Court’s consideration.

The government is of the view that 61-year-old Sabu could be reappointed as the cut-off age for vice-chancellor appointment is 65 years.

Ironically, Sabu was among the vice-chancellors who were served show-cause notice by the governor last year asking why they should not be removed from office for violation of UGC regulations in their selection process. However, on March 4, the governor gave additional charge of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University to Sabu.

Once reappointed as MG University VC, Sabu would continue to hold charge of Malayalam University as well, it is reliably learnt.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been engaged in a bitter feud with the government over vice-chancellor appointments seems to have softened his stance of late.

“The governor has taken a lenient stance on allowing the government’s choice to prevail in the case of giving additional charge to VCs or in the case of re-appointment. This change of stance began with Saji Gopinath being given charge of KTU VC,” said a source.

The governor has insisted that appointment of regular vice-chancellors should strictly be carried out as per the UGC regulations, However, with little over a year left for Khan’s five-year tenure as governor to end, the government has adopted the policy of running universities through vice-chancellors in-charge or by reappointing them.

“To delay the process of appointment of regular vice-chancellors, various university syndicates that are controlled by LDF have adopted a strategy. They will continue to delay nominating the university nominee to the VC search committee until Khan’s tenure as governor gets over,” said a source.

THE VC IMBROGLIO

Govt to governor: Reappoint Sabu Thomas as MG University VC

Cut-off age for vice-chancellor appointment is 65 years, Sabu is 61

Governor softens stance on giving charge of VCs, reappointments

University syndicates told not to give nominees to VC search committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has recommended the reappointment of Sabu Thomas as Vice Chancellor of MG University as his term is set to expire on May 27. This, after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who earlier issued a show-cause notice to Sabu, softened his stance and sought the government’s view on the matter. According to sources, the higher education minister has written to the governor recommending Sabu’s reappointment. The recommendation comes even as the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University VC, is still under the Supreme Court’s consideration. The government is of the view that 61-year-old Sabu could be reappointed as the cut-off age for vice-chancellor appointment is 65 years. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ironically, Sabu was among the vice-chancellors who were served show-cause notice by the governor last year asking why they should not be removed from office for violation of UGC regulations in their selection process. However, on March 4, the governor gave additional charge of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University to Sabu. Once reappointed as MG University VC, Sabu would continue to hold charge of Malayalam University as well, it is reliably learnt. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been engaged in a bitter feud with the government over vice-chancellor appointments seems to have softened his stance of late. “The governor has taken a lenient stance on allowing the government’s choice to prevail in the case of giving additional charge to VCs or in the case of re-appointment. This change of stance began with Saji Gopinath being given charge of KTU VC,” said a source. The governor has insisted that appointment of regular vice-chancellors should strictly be carried out as per the UGC regulations, However, with little over a year left for Khan’s five-year tenure as governor to end, the government has adopted the policy of running universities through vice-chancellors in-charge or by reappointing them. “To delay the process of appointment of regular vice-chancellors, various university syndicates that are controlled by LDF have adopted a strategy. They will continue to delay nominating the university nominee to the VC search committee until Khan’s tenure as governor gets over,” said a source. THE VC IMBROGLIO Govt to governor: Reappoint Sabu Thomas as MG University VC Cut-off age for vice-chancellor appointment is 65 years, Sabu is 61 Governor softens stance on giving charge of VCs, reappointments University syndicates told not to give nominees to VC search committee