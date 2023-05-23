V-P all praise for Kerala’s progressive legislations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday showered praises on Kerala, highlighting the state’s achievements in the fields of education and health.

Delivering the inaugural address at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, Dhankhar said Kerala is known for its forward-thinking perspective and unwavering commitment to social justice.

“This reputation is manifested through a series of enactment of progressive legislations. The Kerala assembly has to its credit many progressive legislations worth emulating by other legislatures,” the vice president said.

Dhankhar congratulated the Kerala Legislature pointing out that more than 100 legislations were passed in each tenure of the assembly.

Dhankhar also listed the contributions of many eminent personalities such as Chattampi Swamikal, Sree Narayana Guru, Kuriakose Elias Chavara, Vakkom Abdul Khader, E M S Namboodiripad and K R Narayanan.

Vice prez calls for healthy debates

Dhankhar recalled how EMS “faced the constitutional brunt for the first time under Article 356 (in 1957). That was done at a time when a Prime Minister was in the seat and a future Prime Minister was heading the organisation.”

“It took the United States more than 150 years to have a woman judge in the Supreme Court. But India had one in a much shorter period -- M Fathima Beevi, who hailed from Kerala,” he said.

The vice president, meanwhile, said legislators and parliamentarians should desist from loose remarks in the House that would ruin the reputation of the people or run down the country.

“Our Constitution provides freedom of speech to everyone. There is greater freedom of speech for legislators and parliamentarians. Ordinary citizens can’t take them to court for their statements made in Parliament or legislature. There can be no defamation, no civil case, or no criminal case... a great opportunity and a great privilege. I firmly believe this is a heavy responsibility. There cannot be trading of false information. There cannot be a free fall of information. There has to be a deep sense of accountability,” he said.

“If you have a point, you can back it with facts and say on the floor,” he said, calling for healthy debates.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A N Shamseer, Minister for SC, ST Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs K Radhakrishnan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar also spoke.

CM SORE OVER DELAY IN GETTING GUV NOD FOR BILLS



T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday raised concern over the delay in getting governor’s assent for Bills passed by the assembly. He aired the critical view at the assembly building’s silver jubilee celebration in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

