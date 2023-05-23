Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar keeps promise, meets his teacher at Chambad

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Right from the morning, Chambad was eagerly waiting to receive the special guest, who would come to pay respects to his teacher who had taught him during his school days at Chittorgarh Sainik School, Rajasthan, decades ago.

The entire region was under tight security cover from the morning. Though he was behind schedule, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was in no hurry to leave and spent almost an hour at the house of Rathna Nair, 83, his teacher, reminiscing about the old days and expressing his joy of being able to meet her again. Landing at Kannur airport at 1.35 pm, 45 minutes behind schedule, Dhankhar and his wife Sudhesh Dhankhar went straight to Chambad near Panur at 1.50pm.

Speaker A N Shamseer accompanied the vice-president. At 2.20pm, Dhankhar reached ‘Anandam,’ Rathna’s house. Stepping out of his vehicle, he bowed before his teacher and touched her feet. Holding her hands, Dhankar spoke to her and also introduced his wife. “She was a great teacher and an inspiration to her students,” said the vice-president.

The visit lasted around 50 minutes and Rathna treated her former student with tender coconut water, idli and chips. “This has been a great honour for me as a teacher,” said Rathna. “When a student reaches a high place, that would be the greatest reward for a teacher. I have been greatly rewarded here,” she said. “Words would not be sufficient to express my joy today,” she said.

Before leaving the house at 3.10pm, Dhankhar also spoke to Vishwanthan Nair, brother of Rathna Nair. “You have been doing a great job so far by taking care of my teacher. If you are in need of any help, please make a call and I would be happy to help you,” the vice president said.

Apart from Vishwanathan Nair, his daughter Nidhi, husband Mridul and their one-and-a- half-year-old daughter Ishani were present during the visit of the vice president.

The special aircraft of Indian Air Force carrying the vice-president took off 30 minutes late from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. When the aircraft landed at Kannur Airport, Speaker Shamseer, Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, MPs V Sivadasan, P T Usha, P Santhosh Kumar, North Zone IG Neeraj Kumar Gupta, district collector S Chandrasekhar and others were present at the airport to welcome Dhankhar.

