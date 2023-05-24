‘A brave officer, Renjith never said no to any task’

Shan A S By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A brave, selfless man who never uttered “I can’t”. That’s how his colleagues remember fireman J S Renjith, who died while fighting fire at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) warehouse in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old Attingal native was drafted into service in 2016 and within a short span, he made a mark with his discipline and adventurism. He loved an action-packed life, and preferred the fire and rescue services though a police job was also an option. Renjith was all set to join the special task force of the fire and rescue services, the wing that carries out daring special operations. He had applied to attend a mountaineering course, a pre-requisite to join the squad.

“He never said no to any assignments, however risky it might be. The word ‘no’ was not in his dictionary. He was daring, willing to take risks. He was equally calm and composed,” said Chackai fire station house officer S D Sajith.

It was the willingness to face odds that prompted him to take up duty at Brahmapuram plant to douse fire that raged on for several days. “He was sick at that time. Yet he did not withdraw from duty and served there for two days,” Sajith said. Renjith had registered his consent for organ donation, and accordingly his eyes were harvested before his body was cremated at his residence in Attingal. His last rites were performed by members of the special task force. A bachelor, Renjith is survived by parents and a brother.

FOUL PLAY ALLEGED IN KMSCL FIRE ACCIDENTS

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed concern regarding frequent fire incidents occurring at warehouses owned by KMSCL. He alleged that the Tuesday’s fire accident at KMSCL warehouse in KINFRA Park was an act of sabotage. Meanwhile, Fire and Rescue Services Director General B Sandhya said the building which was operating without possessing an NOC from her department.

