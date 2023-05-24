Balaramapuram girl emerges runner-up

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Arya V M who clinched the 36th rank in the exam, it was a do-or-die battle. The 26-year-old had quit her job as guest faculty at the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) in Thiruvananthapuram to fully concentrate on the exam. Being unsuccessful in the test would have meant depending on her parents again, which the Balaramapuram native wanted to avoid.

“I tasted defeat in my first attempt in 2021. But I was sure I had missed by a whisker and a little more effort would go in my favour. So I quit my job and devoted my time to prepare,” Arya told TNIE.

Arya’s father K Venateswaran was a clerk with the health department while her mother Mini V R had retired as a UP school teacher. Being the only child of two government employees, Arya had nursed ambitions of becoming an IAS officer right from her childhood.

“Doing good to the common people as a district collector was always my dream. Thanks to the movies which portrayed civil servants in high regard,” said Arya. “My only aim was to get into the list of candidates who qualified for the exam. I did not expect such a high rank,” she said.

