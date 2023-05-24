Home States Kerala

Balaramapuram girl emerges runner-up

Arya’s father K Venateswaran was a clerk with the health department while her mother Mini V R had retired as a UP school teacher.

Published: 24th May 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

JEE (Main) Examination was conducted by the CBSE on Sunday at 1,621 centres across the world.

For representational purposes

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  For Arya V M who clinched the 36th rank in the exam, it was a do-or-die battle. The 26-year-old had quit her job as guest faculty at the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) in Thiruvananthapuram to fully concentrate on the exam. Being unsuccessful in the test would have meant depending on her parents again, which the Balaramapuram native wanted to avoid. 

“I tasted defeat in my first attempt in 2021. But I was sure I had missed by a whisker and a little more effort would go in my favour. So I quit my job and devoted my time to prepare,” Arya told TNIE.

Arya’s father K Venateswaran was a clerk with the health department while her mother Mini V R had retired as a UP school teacher. Being the only child of two government employees, Arya had nursed ambitions of becoming an IAS officer right from her childhood. 

“Doing good to the common people as a district collector was always my dream. Thanks to the movies which portrayed civil servants in high regard,” said Arya. “My only aim was to get into the list of candidates who qualified for the exam. I did not expect such a high rank,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya V M Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp