Home States Kerala

Impersonation: SFI leader’s age recorded wrongly in FIR

In this context, the lapse on the part of the police regarding the accused’s age has raised eyebrows.

Published: 24th May 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

SFI flags

Image of SFI cadres used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major lapse, the FIR filed by the police in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case mentions the age of the second accused and SFI leader Visakh A as 19 years. However, as per Visakh’s educational certificates, his age is 25 years. 

University rules stipulate that a student above 25 years cannot contest the college union election. This is cited as the reason why Visakh’s name was clandestinely included in the list of elected students that was sent to the varsity. In this context, the lapse on the part of the police regarding the accused’s age has raised eyebrows.

However, Kattakada police maintained that the error in recording the age occurred due to the assumption that Visakh, being a first-year student, would be 19 years old. It is alleged that Visakh had studied in another college for two years before taking admission in Kattakada Christian College for BSc course.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIR Kattakada Christian College impersonation case SFI leader Visakh A union election
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp