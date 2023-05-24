Impersonation: SFI leader’s age recorded wrongly in FIR

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major lapse, the FIR filed by the police in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case mentions the age of the second accused and SFI leader Visakh A as 19 years. However, as per Visakh’s educational certificates, his age is 25 years.

University rules stipulate that a student above 25 years cannot contest the college union election. This is cited as the reason why Visakh’s name was clandestinely included in the list of elected students that was sent to the varsity. In this context, the lapse on the part of the police regarding the accused’s age has raised eyebrows.

However, Kattakada police maintained that the error in recording the age occurred due to the assumption that Visakh, being a first-year student, would be 19 years old. It is alleged that Visakh had studied in another college for two years before taking admission in Kattakada Christian College for BSc course.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major lapse, the FIR filed by the police in the Kattakada Christian College union election impersonation case mentions the age of the second accused and SFI leader Visakh A as 19 years. However, as per Visakh’s educational certificates, his age is 25 years. University rules stipulate that a student above 25 years cannot contest the college union election. This is cited as the reason why Visakh’s name was clandestinely included in the list of elected students that was sent to the varsity. In this context, the lapse on the part of the police regarding the accused’s age has raised eyebrows. However, Kattakada police maintained that the error in recording the age occurred due to the assumption that Visakh, being a first-year student, would be 19 years old. It is alleged that Visakh had studied in another college for two years before taking admission in Kattakada Christian College for BSc course.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });