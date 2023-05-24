‘Kerala govt will give opportunities for pursuing higher studies’: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The government will provide opportunities to all students who wish to pursue higher studies, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking after inaugurating new buildings and tinkering labs in 97 schools across the state at Muzhuppilangad GHSS on Tuesday. As part of the Navakeralam Action Plan 2 Vidyakiranam Mission, foundation stones were laid for the construction of new buildings for 12 schools.

“Education is extremely necesary for progress of our state and the government gives high priority to this sector,” Pinarayi said. He also directed school managements to intensify the anti-drug campaign in schools. “A teacher should be appointed as a mentor for a fixed number of students to monitor their activities.

If a student becomes addicted to drugs, the entire society will be affected. Schools should not be allowed to become a place where anybody could get a free entry. The police and local bodies should be vigilant regarding this,” he said.

