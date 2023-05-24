Home States Kerala

‘Kerala govt will give opportunities for pursuing higher studies’: Pinarayi Vijayan

He was speaking after inaugurating new buildings and tinkering labs in 97 schools across the state at Muzhuppilangad GHSS on Tuesday.

Published: 24th May 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The government will provide opportunities to all students who wish to pursue higher studies, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was speaking after inaugurating new buildings and tinkering labs in 97 schools across the state at Muzhuppilangad GHSS on Tuesday. As part of the Navakeralam Action Plan 2 Vidyakiranam Mission, foundation stones were laid for the construction of new buildings for 12 schools. 

“Education is extremely necesary for progress of our state and the government gives high priority to this sector,” Pinarayi said. He also directed school managements to intensify the anti-drug campaign in schools. “A teacher should be appointed as a mentor for a fixed number of students to monitor their activities.

If a student becomes addicted to drugs, the entire society will be affected. Schools should not be allowed to become a place where anybody could get a free entry. The police and local bodies should be vigilant regarding this,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala govt higher studies
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp