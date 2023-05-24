Newly-wed couple and three children found dead in Kannur district's Cherupuzha

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In a shocking incident, five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in a house in Kannur district on Wednesday.

According to Cherupuzha police, the deceased are Sreeja, 38, of Cherupuzha, her husband Shaji, 40, and Sreeja’s children Sooraj, 12, Surabhi, 8 and Sujith, 6. The police said that Shaji had married Sreeja eight days ago on May 16.

Since the marriage, they were living at Sreeja's house in Vachal of Padiyottuchal town. The kids were found hanging from the staircase of the house and Sreeja and Shaji were found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the house.

The children are from Sreeja's first marriage. It is said that Shaji has a wife and two children and he had not legally divorced his wife before marrying Sreeja.

The police found a suicide note in the house. Payyannur DySP KE Premachandran and Cherupuzha SI MP Shaji have reached the house and started an investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

