All tribal colonies to get 4G network by Dec 31 in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Department of Tribal Welfare has launched a drive to extend the 4G network to all tribal colonies in the state by December 31, said Minister for SC/ST Welfare K Radhakrishnan. The decision was taken in a meeting with BSNL authorities in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

“When the government assumed office in 2021, there was no internet connectivity in 1,284 tribal colonies. With the schools shutting down and the education department shifting to digital education due to Covid restrictions, a majority of tribal students were unable to continue their education as there was no internet connectivity in the forest areas. Within the past two years, we were able to extend internet connectivity to 1,073 tribal settlements.

Now we have decided to extend the 4G network to the remaining 211 settlements. The project will be implemented in association with the BSNL and Forest department. We have set December 31 deadline to complete the project,” the minister said.

The BSNL will be installing mobile towers at 161 locations in forest areas to achieve the goal. The Tribal Welfare Department will coordinate with the Forest Department to obtain permission for erecting mobile towers in forest areas. The initiative will help the government to extend the benefits of education, healthcare and welfare projects to the tribal communities, he said.

The Tribal Welfare Department has launched Rs 4.31 project to extend mobile connectivity to the colonies in Edamalakudy panchayat in Idukki, which will be completed soon.

District-wise plan to install mobile towers

District No of towers

T’Puram 29

Kollam 25

P’Thitta 6

Kottayam 2

Idukki 34

Ernakulam 10

Thrissur 16

Palakkad 25

Malappuram 5

Wayanad 6

Kannur 2

Kasaragod 6

